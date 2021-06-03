Watch

It features guest vocals from little brother Xavier.

Published: 1:46 pm, June 03, 2021

Another Now have shared their new track 'Cascade'.

It's a cut from the band's upcoming debut album 'OMNI', set for release on 16th June, and arrives with a self-shot and edited video.

“This chapter reflects on a person suffering psychotic episodes, overloaded by a hellish state of fear and a focus on survival...” vocalist Stef Rikken explains. “Different events trigger the chain of nightmares and force the person/character to escape somewhere the horror cannot reach them... but there is no escaping it. These ideas came from the things I’ve witnessed first-hand as a social worker in mental health care. I want people to get a grasp of how it might feel to have psychotic episodes. It is a struggle staying healthy and finding peace.‘’

Speaking on Xavier Kleuters’ guest vocals, Rikken adds: “I wasn’t always able to be there for the writing sessions to add vocals, so, Miquell (Guitar) and Guyon (Drummer) pulled in their little brother Xavier to let him experiment. We all felt like Xavier gave new energy to Cascade and that was just what the song needed... Together we decided to give him a guest spot on the track.”

