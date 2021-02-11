Listen

Their new album's out next week.

Another Michael have shared 'Row', from their upcoming debut album.

'New Music and Big Pop' will follow on 19th February via Run For Cover, which you can read all about in the not quite announced just yet March issue of Upset.

Vocalist/guitarist Michael Doherty says: "'Row' is a song that I built around a rhythm guitar line that to me, resembles the feeling of rowing a boat. I wanted to create a song that allowed our acoustic and electric elements to ring out as one texture, and to showcase the range of musical styles that we’ve touched on since the start of this project."

The album's full tracklisting reads:



1. New Music

2. I Know You're Wrong

3. What Gives?

4. My Day

5. Big Pop

6. What The Hell Is Going On?

7. I'm Not Home

8. Row

9. Hone

10. Shaky Cam