They've a 7" coming later this year.

Published: 10:57 am, October 07, 2020

Another Michael have shared their new single 'New Music'.

The intimate new offering arrives alongside the news that the Philadelphia-based trio - multi-instrumentalists Michael Doherty, Alenni Davis, and Nick Sebastiano - have signed to Run For Cover, also home to Field Medic, Narrow Head, Young Guv and plenty more.

The two-song release is backed by 'Boring For The Times', streaming now and with a vinyl to follow on 16th November.

