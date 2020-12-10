Listen

It's coming via Run For Cover.

Published: 11:55 am, December 10, 2020

Another Michael have announced their debut album, 'New Music and Big Pop'.

The record's due for release on 19th February via Run For Cover, preceded by new single 'I Know You're Wrong'.

Vocalist/guitarist Michael Doherty says: "'I Know You’re Wrong' came to be when I first started toying with my new Electro-Harmonix Freeze, a pedal which has since become a piece of gear I go back to often when songwriting. Speaking of freeze, the ending lyrics tell a true story: It hadn’t snowed in Albany in a very long time. No snow whatsoever in the winter of 2016, and still no snow at the time of writing the song in late January of 2017. But by nature, all things overdue will eventually give, and soon enough we had a storm that our good friend, neighbour, and engineer Scoops Dardaris could only describe as 'Snow-pocalypse 2k17.' Who still remembers?"

The album's full tracklisting reads:



1. New Music

2. I Know You're Wrong

3. What Gives?

4. My Day

5. Big Pop

6. What The Hell Is Going On?

7. I'm Not Home

8. Row

9. Hone

10. Shaky Cam