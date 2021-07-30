Angels & Airwaves have released a new video for 'Losing My Mind'

Watch

The clip features Tom's alter-ego Disco, brother to Boomer from blink-182’s 'First Date' video.

Published: 12:17 pm, July 30, 2021

Angels & Airwaves have shared a new video for 'Losing My Mind'.

It's a track from their sixth album 'LIFEFORMS', set for release on 24th September and accompanied by a world tour, with the video featuring frontman Tom DeLonge’s alter-ego Disco, brother to Boomer from blink-182’s 'First Date' video.

"I wanted to write a song about a totally insane idea that would never happen, like, what if our own country was being torn apart by racists, a pandemic, and domestic terrorism, but all at the same time… you know, just normal made up shit that would never happen," Tom says of the track.

Check out 'Losing My Mind' below; the UK leg of their tour will visit:



MARCH 2022

10 Leeds UK 02 Academy

11 Birmingham UK 02 Academy

12 Manchester UK Academy

13 Glasgow UK 02 Academy

15 Nottingham UK Rock City

16 Bristol UK 02 Academy

17 London UK 02 Forum Kentish Town