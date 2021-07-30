Subscribe to Upset
August 2021
Watch

Angels & Airwaves have released a new video for 'Losing My Mind'

The clip features Tom's alter-ego Disco, brother to Boomer from blink-182’s 'First Date' video.
Published: 12:17 pm, July 30, 2021
Angels & Airwaves have shared a new video for 'Losing My Mind'.

It's a track from their sixth album 'LIFEFORMS', set for release on 24th September and accompanied by a world tour, with the video featuring frontman Tom DeLonge’s alter-ego Disco, brother to Boomer from blink-182’s 'First Date' video.

"I wanted to write a song about a totally insane idea that would never happen, like, what if our own country was being torn apart by racists, a pandemic, and domestic terrorism, but all at the same time… you know, just normal made up shit that would never happen," Tom says of the track.

Check out 'Losing My Mind' below; the UK leg of their tour will visit:

MARCH 2022
10 Leeds UK 02 Academy
11 Birmingham UK 02 Academy
12 Manchester UK Academy
13 Glasgow UK 02 Academy
15 Nottingham UK Rock City
16 Bristol UK 02 Academy
17 London UK 02 Forum Kentish Town

