It's the first new music from the band since last year's 'All That's Left Is Love'.

Published: 10:30 am, May 21, 2021 Photos: Jonathan Weiner.

Angels & Airwaves have dropped their new single, 'Euphoria'.

The band have been teasing the release - plus more to come - via Project Dreamland, which disseminated cassette players, tapes and evidence files to a number of fans.

"In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst, and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth, where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken homes," explains Tom DeLonge. "These emotions create us. This song shows the seductive nature of an intense love built with that baggage from our youth, from being born into an imperfect household."

