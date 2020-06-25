Angels & Airwaves have debuted a new video for 'All That's Left Is Love', with proceeds going to Feeding America

Watch

Published: 9:18 pm, June 25, 2020

Angels & Airwaves have debuted a new video for 'All That's Left Is Love'.

The tune follows on from recent drops ‘Rebel Girl’ and 'Kiss & Tell', which marked the band's first songs in three years following 2016’s ‘Chasing Shadows’ EP, and will see proceeds going to hunger charity Feeding America.

Frontman Tom DeLonge says: "We never appreciate the connection we have with others until it's gone, and although we may not be able to change this first part of this story, we can for sure change the ending."

Give it a watch below. The band are currently working on a new album, so keep an eye out for more 'soon'.