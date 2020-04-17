Subscribe to Upset
April 2020
Angels & Airwaves are back with new single 'All That's Left Is Love', raising money for charity

Proceeds will benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
Published: 9:09 am, April 17, 2020
Angels & Airwaves are back with a new single, 'All That's Left Is Love'.

The tune follows on from ‘Rebel Girl’ and 'Kiss & Tell', which marked the band's first songs in three years following 2016’s ‘Chasing Shadows’ EP, and the lead tracks from an upcoming album and feature film project.

Frontman Tom DeLonge says: "Friends - As we are all stuck at home and watching these unfortunate world events unfold, we couldn’t help but notice little glimmers of light showing across the globe - revealing the positive side of humanity that sometimes gets lost in our day-to-day lives. That, ULTIMATELY, is what this band has been about since day 1 - HOPE. With all of that in mind, we decided to channel our feelings into a song - of which all proceeds will go to benefit Feeding America’s Covid-19 Response Fund."

Give it a listen below.

