They're coming to the UK for some live shows early next year.

Published: 3:18 pm, June 15, 2021

Angels & Airwaves have announced their new album, 'LIFEFORMS'.

Their sixth full-length is preceded by new single 'Restless Souls', and is set for release on 24th September accompanied by a world tour.

"’Restless Souls’ in many ways is a honest letter from God to humanity - because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult," frontman Tom DeLonge explains.

Of the album, he adds:: "This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path."

Both of the announcements were first made from space, when the band partnered with Sent Into Space to launch a renewable hydrogen capsule which played the entire album along with displaying the tour and album information.

The UK leg of the tour will visit:



MARCH 2022

10 Leeds UK 02 Academy

11 Birmingham UK 02 Academy

12 Manchester UK Academy

13 Glasgow UK 02 Academy

15 Nottingham UK Rock City

16 Bristol UK 02 Academy

17 London UK 02 Forum Kentish Town