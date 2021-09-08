Subscribe to Upset
Angel Du$t have announced their new album, 'YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs'

It's coming next month via Roadrunner.
Published: 4:42 pm, September 08, 2021
Angel Du$t have announced their new album, 'YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs'.

Set for release on 22nd October via Roadrunner Records, the band have also shared new song ‘Big Bite’ plus a video directed by Ian Shelton.

Vocalist / guitarist Justice Tripp says: "People get really married to the idea of making a record that sounds like the same band. If one song to the next doesn’t sound like it’s coming from the same band, I’m ok with that."

The album's tracklisting reads:

1. ‘Big Bite’
2. ‘No Vacancy’
3. ‘All The Way Dumb’
4. ‘Dancing On The Radio’ featuring Tim Armstrong
5. ‘Fear Some’
6. ‘Yak’
7. ‘Love Is The Greatest’
8. ‘Cool Faith’
9. ‘Never Ending Game’
10. ‘No Fun’
11. ‘Truck Songs’
12. ‘Turn Off The Guitar’

