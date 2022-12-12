Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Andy Shauf has released a new single, 'Catch Your Eye'

It's taken from February's upcoming album, 'Norm'.
Published: 2:12 pm, December 12, 2022
Andy Shauf has released a new single, 'Catch Your Eye', from his upcoming album, 'Norm'.

Out 10th February via ANTI-, Shauf wrote, performed and recorded the entire album, and recruited Neal Pogue (Tyler the Creator, Janelle Monae, Outkast) to mix.

Beginning next month, Shauf will hit the road across North America, Europe and the UK in support of 'Norm', with Katy Kirby and Marina Allen supporting select North American dates.

You can check out 'Catch Your Eye', which follows up on lead single 'Wasted On You' below.

The UK and EU dates read:

MAY 2023
23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
25 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
26 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
27 - Brighton, UK @ The Old Market
29 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell
30 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

JUNE 2023
1 - London, UK @ Hackney Empire
2 - Manchester, UK @ New Century
3 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity
6 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre
8 - Hamburg, DE @ Ueber & Gefährlich
9 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

