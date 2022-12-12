Watch

It's taken from February's upcoming album, 'Norm'.

Published: 2:12 pm, December 12, 2022

Andy Shauf has released a new single, 'Catch Your Eye', from his upcoming album, 'Norm'.

Out 10th February via ANTI-, Shauf wrote, performed and recorded the entire album, and recruited Neal Pogue (Tyler the Creator, Janelle Monae, Outkast) to mix.

Beginning next month, Shauf will hit the road across North America, Europe and the UK in support of 'Norm', with Katy Kirby and Marina Allen supporting select North American dates.

You can check out 'Catch Your Eye', which follows up on lead single 'Wasted On You' below.