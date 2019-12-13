Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Anavae have released a new video for 'California'

"The song is about how we didn’t want to go to California," they explain.
Published: 5:39 pm, December 13, 2019
Anavae have released a new video for 'California'

Anavae have released a new video for 'California'.

It's the latest single from their recently-released debut album ‘45’, which came out a few months back via A Wolf At Your Door Records.

“This is one of the most important songs we'll ever write,” says Jamie Finch (guitar / production). “We were in a label deal we couldn't get out of - and they sent us to LA to write an album. We were carted around different studios with writers that had never heard our music before, and were given no direction for what we wanted to sound like. It felt really disconnected from what we wanted to achieve with our music.

"Seann Bowe was the first co-writer we worked with who sat us down, before even picking up a guitar, or sitting at the production desk and said, "So...tell me your story...". We explained to him how we didn't want to be in California. The song is about how we didn’t want to go to California in the first place and this ended up being the only song we used from the trip."

Check out 'California' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Guns n' Roses have announced a second UK show for next spring
Charly Bliss: "It's been a really crazy year, I’m so proud"
Against the Current and GucciHighWaters were a smash success at London's Islington Assembly Hall
The Faim and Hot Milk took on London's Electric Ballroom, and this is what it looked like
Babymetal have released a new video for 'Da Da Dance'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing