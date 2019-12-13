Watch

"The song is about how we didn’t want to go to California," they explain.

Anavae have released a new video for 'California'.

It's the latest single from their recently-released debut album ‘45’, which came out a few months back via A Wolf At Your Door Records.

“This is one of the most important songs we'll ever write,” says Jamie Finch (guitar / production). “We were in a label deal we couldn't get out of - and they sent us to LA to write an album. We were carted around different studios with writers that had never heard our music before, and were given no direction for what we wanted to sound like. It felt really disconnected from what we wanted to achieve with our music.

"Seann Bowe was the first co-writer we worked with who sat us down, before even picking up a guitar, or sitting at the production desk and said, "So...tell me your story...". We explained to him how we didn't want to be in California. The song is about how we didn’t want to go to California in the first place and this ended up being the only song we used from the trip."

