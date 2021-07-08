Coming soon

It's due in September.

Published: 11:08 am, July 08, 2021

Amyl and the Sniffers have announced their second album, 'Comfort To Me'.

The follow-up to their 2019 self-titled debut, the full-length will be released on 10th September, preceded by new single 'Guided by Angels'.

Vocalist Amy Taylor describes the recording process as "less spontaneous and more darkly considered", adding': "The lyrics I wrote for the album are better too, I think. The amount of time and thought I put into the lyrics for this album is completely different from the EPs, and even the first record. Half of the lyrics were written during the Australian Bushfire season, when we were already wearing masks to protect ourselves from the smoke in the air.

"And then when the pandemic hit, our options were the same as everyone: go find a day job and work in intense conditions or sit at home and drown in introspection. I fell into the latter category. I had all this energy inside of me and nowhere to put it, because I couldn’t perform, and it had a hectic effect on my brain. My brain evolved and warped and my way of thinking about the world completely changed."