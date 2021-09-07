Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Check out a brand new Amyl & The Sniffers track, 'Hertz'

It previews their new album, 'Comfort To Me', set to arrive this Friday (10th September).
Published: 5:02 pm, September 07, 2021
Check out a brand new Amyl & The Sniffers track, 'Hertz'

Amyl & The Sniffers have shared another new track.

Titled 'Hertz', is the latest preview of their forthcoming full-length 'Comfort To Me', set to arrive this Friday, 10th September.

“Hertz is a daydream of wanting to go to the country/bush and see landscapes other then the city, go like four wheeling driving or getting sunburnt and having fresh air,” Amy Taylor explains. “Repulsed by confinement kind of daydream. sometimes when we’re on tour and we drive past a field I just want to run in it. Frustration of being stuck in one place. didn’t know who I was writing it about but after I wrote it I figured out who I was imagining driving around with. It was written in 2019 but very much so sounds like a pandemic song.”

You can check out 'Hertz' below.

