Coming soon

Set to arrive on 29th October via Fearless Records, it comes alongside a brand new track, 'Kickflip'.
Published: 11:59 am, October 14, 2021
American Teeth will drop a debut album, 'We Should Be Having Fun', later this month

American Teeth has announced the release details for his debut album 'We Should Be Having Fun'.

Set to arrive on 29th October via Fearless Records, it comes alongside a brand new track, 'Kickflip'.

"'Kickflip' gives me energy and also makes me want to cry," says American teeth. "That is the energy I had when [producer] Colin [Brittain] and I were making the track. I was in a low, and I was looking for things to do to help me get out of the rut I was in post-breakup. I started skating every night around the park in my neighborhood. I was determined to learn to skate, and everything was shut down due to the pandemic. Everything felt vacant. All of the basketball hoops were stripped of their nets so people wouldn't play. I felt so much frustration — like we were collectively being told we can't gather together and can't have fun. I felt like everyone was feeling this emptiness and decided to write 'Kickflip' as a way to project a positive outcome despite being in a rough mental state. 'We're still messed up, but we're all okay."

"I still haven't nailed a kickflip, but I'm trying."

You can check out 'Kickflip', plus the tracklisting for 'We Should Be Having Fun', below.

'We Should Be Having Fun' tracklist:

Love Myself
Glue
One Of Those Days
Tongue
Fix You
Barred Out
Kickflip
Gonna Be Okay
Sick
Talk
I'm A Wave
Like To Be Loved

Everything going on in rock, right now.
