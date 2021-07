Listen

"We're all a little 'SICK' and that's okay."

Published: 3:43 pm, July 08, 2021

American Teeth has released his new single 'Sick'.

A collaboration with Phem and De'Wayne, "the song is a celebration of accepting my bad habits and owning myself fully," he explains. "We're all a little 'SICK' and that's okay.

"This was my first collaboration with phem and DE'WAYNE — I'm a fan of both artists, so it was a lot of fun to work on this one together, along with [producer] Colin [Brittain]."

