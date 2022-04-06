Subscribe to Upset
Watch

It's from their upcoming 10".
Published: 2:53 pm, April 06, 2022
American Football have shared a new video for 'Fade Into You (Feat. Miya Folick)'.

The clip arrives ahead of the release of 'Rare Symmetry' on 10" vinyl, due out from 10th June via Big Scary Monsters and available digitally now.

"I loved the concept of taking a bunch of strangers’ mundane moments and literally fading them into each other,” says the band's Mike Kinsella, “creating a sort of visual game of telephone where everyone’s personal experience disappears into someone else’s completely different experience of the same situation.”

Check it out below.

