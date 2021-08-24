Machine Gun Kelly, Princess Nokia, Chase Atlantic and more have cancelled their appearances at ALT+LDN

Festivals

Coronavirus restrictions have forced the trio, plus Lil Skies and Mario Judah, to pull their slots.

Published: 9:52 am, August 24, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly, Princess Nokia and Chase Atlantic are among the bands who have been forced to pull their appearances at the inaugural ALT+LDN festival later this month.

Coronavirus restrictions have forced the trio, plus Lil Skies and Mario Judah, to cancel their slots at the London event, set to take place next Monday (30th August).

“Despite all our relentless efforts behind the scenes, some things have been taken completely out of our control," the festival explains in a statement. "We now know that due to the restrictive Covid measures that are in place, some of the international artists that were booked to play at ALT+LDN are unable to come.

“Chase Atlantic, Lil Skies, Machine Gun Kelly, Mario Judah and Princess Nokia will no longer be performing. The rest of the line-up is confirmed to perform.

"We truly want to thank you for your constant understanding, energy, love, and support in such a difficult time for the music industry."

The likes of Architects, Playboi Carti, The Kid Laroi, Bob Vylan and more are still set to play the event. Tickets are on sale now.