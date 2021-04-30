Festivals

Feat. Architects, Machine Gun Kelly and more.

Published: 6:08 pm, April 30, 2021

A new hip-hop and rock festival is launching in London, ALT+LDN.

Taking over Clapham Common on 30th August, the event will host sets from Playboi Carti, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Yachty, Architects (pictured), The Kid Laroi, Lil Skies, Ski Mask The Slump God, Smokepurpp, Mario Judah, Bexey, Sleep Token, Princess Nokia, Bob Vylan and more.

A press release explains: “ALT+LDN is a celebration of a fire new subculture no longer defined by genre boundaries or backgrounds. It’s about kicking against the norm, ripping apart the rulebook and celebrating individuality – with the raddest names in the game touching down for a Bank Holiday Monday you’ve never seen before.”

Visit altldn.live for more information, and tickets.