Watch

All Time Low have released a new video for 'Getaway Green'

It's the third single from the band's upcoming new album.
Published: 10:09 pm, March 18, 2020
All Time Low have released a new video for 'Getaway Green'

All Time Low have released a new video for 'Getaway Green', a song they first aired during last year’s Slam Dunk Festival.

It's the third single from the band's upcoming new album 'Wake Up, Sunshine', out on 3rd April via Fueled By Ramen, with the video recorded live at intimate shows in Boston, New York, Baltimore, Leeds, and London this January.

“We got back to how we started,” says frontman Alex of their new material. “It had been a long time since the four of us made a record under one roof. That became a central theme. We’ve been a band for 17 years. Everybody brought something to the table. A lot of what you’re hearing came from those magic moments together.”

Check it out below.

