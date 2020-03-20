All Time Low are on the cover of the new issue of Upset, out now!

New issue

Published: 2:56 pm, March 20, 2020

Generally, these magazine announcements are pretty generic. Don’t worry, you’re not hurting our feelings thinking that. A quick intro to what’s in the issue and on we go. But this month feels very different.

At the time of writing, we’re currently in a period of uncertainty due to the spread of coronavirus. Festivals and tours are being cancelled as countries shut borders and cancel mass gatherings. There’s an expectation some of the stuff covered in this very issue might actually never happen - and some of it has already changed since we sent it to the printers - but right now, we simply do not know for sure.

Still, that doesn't stop us putting out a new issue rammed with some Really Very Good stuff. None more so than our cover story with the mighty All Time Low, who are preparing to drop their saccharine shot new album 'Wake Up Sunshine' into a world that definitely could use the pick me up.

Elsewhere this month we've got a whole bunch of fantastic bands, including Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow, The Amity Affliction, The Chats, Waxahatchee, PVRIS, Silverstein, Ocean Grove Brian Fallon, Creeper, Dream Nails and much, much more.

Because we know it's difficult out there - we're also making this month's issue free to read online via Issuu.