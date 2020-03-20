Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
New issue

All Time Low are on the cover of the new issue of Upset, out now!

Elsewhere this month we've got a whole bunch of fantastic bands, including Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow, The Amity Affliction, The Chats and more.
Published: 2:56 pm, March 20, 2020 Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.
All Time Low are on the cover of the new issue of Upset, out now!

Generally, these magazine announcements are pretty generic. Don’t worry, you’re not hurting our feelings thinking that. A quick intro to what’s in the issue and on we go. But this month feels very different.

At the time of writing, we’re currently in a period of uncertainty due to the spread of coronavirus. Festivals and tours are being cancelled as countries shut borders and cancel mass gatherings. There’s an expectation some of the stuff covered in this very issue might actually never happen - and some of it has already changed since we sent it to the printers - but right now, we simply do not know for sure.

Still, that doesn't stop us putting out a new issue rammed with some Really Very Good stuff. None more so than our cover story with the mighty All Time Low, who are preparing to drop their saccharine shot new album 'Wake Up Sunshine' into a world that definitely could use the pick me up.

Elsewhere this month we've got a whole bunch of fantastic bands, including Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow, The Amity Affliction, The Chats, Waxahatchee, PVRIS, Silverstein, Ocean Grove Brian Fallon, Creeper, Dream Nails and much, much more.

To get the new issue sent direct to your door, just order one above, and we'll get it right to you. Alternatively, if you want to get a year of magazines coming your way, you can subscribe to Upset here. Because we know it's difficult out there - we're also making this month's issue free to read online via Issuu. Enjoy!

April 2020
Grab this issue

April 2020

Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Alkaline Trio have dropped a new "three-song single", 'EP'
Twin Atlantic have rescheduled their headline tour
CLT DRP have put their album back a bit, and dropped new single ‘Worth It’
Check out Hayley Williams' new Petals For Armor song, 'Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris' - it features boygenius
Parkway Drive have rescheduled their European tour for the end of the year
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing