It's a song about "loss and dealing with loss," Alex explains.

Published: 10:29 am, March 25, 2021

All Time Low are back with a new single, 'Once In A Lifetime'.

Arriving with a Max Moore-directed video, it follows on from latest album 'Wake Up, Sunshine', and sees the band once again team up with frequent collaborators Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey) and Andrew Goldstein (Maroon 5, Katy Perry, blackbear).

“‘Once In A Lifetime’ is a song about loss and dealing with loss, facing harsh realities and coming out the other side stronger for it,” says frontman Alex Gaskarth. “We wrote this song in bleaker times, in a world still asleep at the wheel that left us all relearning how to navigate the uncertain roads ahead, but ultimately there is a hopeful undertone to the entire sentiment. Things can only be so bad and once it’s over, it’s over; there’s room to start rebuilding. This song feels like it’s cut from the same cloth as ‘Monsters’: a progression and continued evolution from the celebration of All Time Low that was Wake Up, Sunshine.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour later this year:



SEPTEMBER

22 LONDON o2 Academy Brixton

23 LONDON o2 Academy Brixton (SOLD OUT)

26 MANCHESTER o2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

27 GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

28 GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom