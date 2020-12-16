On the road

They've added on two new dates.

Published: 2:34 pm, December 16, 2020

All Time Low have extended their September 2021 headline tour.

The dates follow hot on the heels of their recent Demi Lovato collab for a new version of their single 'Monsters (feat. blackbear)'. The original track features on the band's latest album 'Wake Up, Sunshine', which was released earlier in the year.

You can find out all about the release straight from the band themselves in All Time Low's issue of Upset, which you can order after the jump. We've also a brand new catch-up in the December 2020 / January 2021 issue as part of the Best Of 2020.

The dates now read:



SEPTEMBER 2021

22 LONDON o2 Academy Brixton

23 LONDON o2 Academy Brixton (SOLD OUT)

26 MANCHESTER o2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

27 GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

28 GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom