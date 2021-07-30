Subscribe to Upset
All Time Low and Pale Waves have teamed up for new single 'PMA'

"'PMA' is a journey into isolation and overstimulation," Alex explains.
Published: 12:09 pm, July 30, 2021
All Time Low have teamed up with Pale Waves for their new single, 'PMA'.

The track arrives ahead of Alex Gaskarth and co's September UK tour, which includes two nights at London's Brixton Academy, one at Manchester's O2 Apollo, and a further two at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom.

"'PMA' is a journey into isolation and overstimulation," Alex explains. "It’s about the little mundane things we do to keep ourselves distracted when loneliness becomes a constant and leaves us feeling apathetic. It’s existential dread wrapped in nervous laughter kissed by the SoCal sun. Heather and Palewaves joining us on this one quite literally brings the hopeful shine to the lyrics, the promise of safety in the shared experience, the understanding we’re all living it together."

Pale Waves' Heather Baron-Gracie adds: “I was really happy that Alex asked me to be on the track as I’ve always been a big fan of All Time Low and I loved the song when he sent it over. I really related to the themes, especially the exhausting worry that you’re never doing / being enough in life.”

Check it out below.

