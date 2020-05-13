All Time Low are going to host a live session to raise money for their touring crew.
Taking place on 22nd May, the acoustic event will be aired on the band's Veeps account. Tickets will cost $10, and go on sale at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT today (Wednesday 13th May).
"Behind every show is our unbeatable crew," the band explain. "On May 22, we’re throwing a livestream performance to benefit our crew impacted by the pandemic."
Visit alltimelow.veeps.com for more. All Tme Low's new album 'Wake Up, Sunshine' is out now.
