It'll take place later this month.

Published: 3:58 pm, May 13, 2020

All Time Low are going to host a live session to raise money for their touring crew.

Taking place on 22nd May, the acoustic event will be aired on the band's Veeps account. Tickets will cost $10, and go on sale at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT today (Wednesday 13th May).

"Behind every show is our unbeatable crew," the band explain. "On May 22, we’re throwing a livestream performance to benefit our crew impacted by the pandemic."

Visit alltimelow.veeps.com for more. All Tme Low's new album 'Wake Up, Sunshine' is out now.