'Wake Up, Sunshine' is out in full this Friday.

Published: 7:12 pm, April 01, 2020

All Time Low have dropped the title-track from their new album.

'Wake Up, Sunshine' is the latest teaser from their new album, which is due for release this Friday, 3rd April.

You can read all about the release in the new issue of Upset - pick up your copy after the jump. This month we also have chats with The Chats (lol), Waxahatchee, Bury Tomorrow, The Amity Affliction, and loads more.

Check out 'Wake Up, Sunshine' below.