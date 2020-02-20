Watch

Catch them live in the UK RIGHT NOW.

Published: 10:30 pm, February 20, 2020

All Time Low have dropped a new single / video combo, with 'Sleeping In'.

The new release is from their upcoming, just-announced new album 'Wake Up, Sunshine', which is due for release on 3rd April via Fueled By Ramen.

“We got back to how we started,” says frontman Alex Gaskarth. “It had been a long time since the four of us made a record under one roof. That became a central theme. We’ve been a band for 17 years. Everybody brought something to the table. A lot of what you’re hearing came from those magic moments together.”

Guitarist Jack Barakat adds: “I think we accomplished something special. By putting our four heads together, we were able to make a classic All Time Low album.”

The band have also booked a couple of new shows, playing at London’s The Garage on 21st February and Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club on the 24th.

Check out 'Sleeping In' below.