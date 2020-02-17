Coming soon

New single 'Sleeping In' will debut this Thursday, 20th February via BBC Radio 1.

Published: 2:09 pm, February 17, 2020

All Time Low have announced their new album, 'Wake Up, Sunshine'.

Due out on 3rd April via Fueled By Ramen

“We got back to how we started,” says frontman Alex Gaskarth. “It had been a long time since the four of us made a record under one roof. That became a central theme. We’ve been a band for 17 years. Everybody brought something to the table. A lot of what you’re hearing came from those magic moments together.”

Guitarist Jack Barakat adds: “I think we accomplished something special. By putting our four heads together, we were able to make a classic All Time Low album.”

The band have also booked a couple of new shows, playing at London’s The Garage on 21st February and Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club on the 24th.

The track listing reads:



01. Some Kind of Disaster

02. Sleeping In

03. Getaway Green

04. Melancholy Kaleidoscope

05. Trouble Is

06. Wake Up, Sunshine

07. Monsters feat. blackbear

08. Pretty Venom (Interlude)

09. Favorite Place feat. The Band CAMINO

10. Safe

11. January Gloom (Seasons pt. 1)

12. Clumsy

13. Glitter & Crimson

14. Summer Daze (Seasons pt. 2)

15. Basement Noise