All Time Low have announced their new album, 'Wake Up, Sunshine'.
Due out on 3rd April via Fueled By Ramen, new single 'Sleeping In' will debut this Thursday, 20th February via BBC Radio 1.
“We got back to how we started,” says frontman Alex Gaskarth. “It had been a long time since the four of us made a record under one roof. That became a central theme. We’ve been a band for 17 years. Everybody brought something to the table. A lot of what you’re hearing came from those magic moments together.”
Guitarist Jack Barakat adds: “I think we accomplished something special. By putting our four heads together, we were able to make a classic All Time Low album.”
The band have also booked a couple of new shows, playing at London’s The Garage on 21st February and Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club on the 24th.
The track listing reads:
01. Some Kind of Disaster
02. Sleeping In
03. Getaway Green
04. Melancholy Kaleidoscope
05. Trouble Is
06. Wake Up, Sunshine
07. Monsters feat. blackbear
08. Pretty Venom (Interlude)
09. Favorite Place feat. The Band CAMINO
10. Safe
11. January Gloom (Seasons pt. 1)
12. Clumsy
13. Glitter & Crimson
14. Summer Daze (Seasons pt. 2)
15. Basement Noise