They'll play a trio of new shows.

Published: 8:41 pm, December 07, 2020

All Time Low have announced a new tour for September 2021.

The trio of dates follows hot on the heels of their recent Demi Lovato collab for a new version of their single 'Monsters (feat. blackbear)'. The original track features on the band's latest album 'Wake Up, Sunshine', which was released earlier in the year.

You can find out all about the release straight from the band themselves in All Time Low's issue of Upset, which you can order after the jump. We've also a brand new catch-up in the December 2020 / January 2021 issue as part of the Best Of 2020.

The dates read:



SEPTEMBER 2021

23 LONDON o2 Academy Brixton

26 MANCHESTER o2 Apollo

27 GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom