Listen

It's a good 'un.

Published: 11:47 am, December 04, 2020

All Time Low have teamed up with Demi Lovato for a new version of 'Monsters (feat. blackbear)'.

The original track features on the band's latest album 'Wake Up, Sunshine', which was released just as this whole lockdown situation kicked off earlier in the year.

You can find out all about the release straight from the band themselves in All Time Low's issue of Upset, which you can order after the jump. We've also a brand new catch-up in the December 2020 / January 2021 issue as part of the Best Of 2020.

Give the new song a listen below.