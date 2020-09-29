All Time Low are going to host a new batch of livestreams, the Basement Noise Concert Series

News

There are five new shows coming.

Published: 8:30 pm, September 29, 2020

All Time Low are going to host a series of livestreams throughout the remainder of 2020.

The run - filmed in Nashville, TN in July - will kick off with a performance of new album 'Wake Up, Sunshine' in full, followed by sets curated by each band member.

The details are:



BASEMENT NOISE CONCERT SERIES

October 09, 2020 - Wake Up, Sunshine Full Album Show

October 23, 2020 - Rian’s Choice Set

November 13, 2020 - Zack’s Choice Set

December 04, 2020 - Alex’s Choice Set

December 18, 2020 - Jack’s Choice Set



Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, 30th September.