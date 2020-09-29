Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring grandson, Knuckle Puck, Touché Amoré, Yours Truly and more.
Order a copy
October 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
News

All Time Low are going to host a new batch of livestreams, the Basement Noise Concert Series

There are five new shows coming.
Published: 8:30 pm, September 29, 2020
All Time Low are going to host a new batch of livestreams, the Basement Noise Concert Series

All Time Low are going to host a series of livestreams throughout the remainder of 2020.

The run - filmed in Nashville, TN in July - will kick off with a performance of new album 'Wake Up, Sunshine' in full, followed by sets curated by each band member.

The details are:

BASEMENT NOISE CONCERT SERIES
October 09, 2020 - Wake Up, Sunshine Full Album Show
October 23, 2020 - Rian’s Choice Set
November 13, 2020 - Zack’s Choice Set
December 04, 2020 - Alex’s Choice Set
December 18, 2020 - Jack’s Choice Set

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, 30th September.

April 2020
Grab this issue

April 2020

Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Brighton Dome is going to host gigs with DITZ, Demob Happy, CLT DRP and more this autumn
A new festival is going to launch in Sheffield next spring, with The Murder Capital, Pillow Queens and more
PVRIS have shared a new video for album title-track, 'Use Me (Feat. 070 Shake)'
Yungblud is going to hit the virtual road for a new world tour
Will Gould from Creeper has launched a new band, Salem
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing