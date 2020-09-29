All Time Low are going to host a new batch of livestreams, the Basement Noise Concert Series

All Time Low are going to host a series of livestreams throughout the remainder of 2020.
The run - filmed in Nashville, TN in July - will kick off with a performance of new album 'Wake Up, Sunshine' in full, followed by sets curated by each band member.
The details are:
BASEMENT NOISE CONCERT SERIES
October 09, 2020 - Wake Up, Sunshine Full Album Show
October 23, 2020 - Rian’s Choice Set
November 13, 2020 - Zack’s Choice Set
December 04, 2020 - Alex’s Choice Set
December 18, 2020 - Jack’s Choice Set
Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, 30th September.
