"The Young Renegades are no more..."

Published: 11:32 am, January 21, 2020

All Time Low are back with their new one-off single, 'Some Kind Of Disaster'.

Frontman Alex Gaskarth explains: "The Young Renegades are no more... Reintroducing your favourite disaster, All Time Low. We took a step away for a minute - did some growing, did some soul searching, some healing... Now we're back and ready to be all yours again, our battle scars worn proudly, and our hair looking better than ever. (it's best if you just agree).

"We've missed you all so much and we're so excited for what comes next. Feels like we've been keeping secrets from you for way too long... Been hard to keep our mouths shut, honestly. It's a song and dance we've done a thousand times before, but this one feels extra-good. Besides, it's never the same dance twice. Hope you dig this new song as much as we do... After all, it's all for you."

The band's most recent album, 'Last Young Renegade' was released in 2017. They also dropped 'It’s Still Nothing Personal: A Ten Year Tribute' at the end of last year.