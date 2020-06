Coming soon

It's called 'Nothing As The Ideal'.

Published: 8:45 pm, June 08, 2020 Photos: Joe Charlton.

All Them Witches have unveiled a new album.

'Nothing As The Ideal' was recorded at Abbey Road Studios, and is due for release on 4th September via New West Records, preceded by new single 'Saturnine & Iron Jaw'.

Guitarist Ben McLeod says: "We very specifically wanted to lead with this track. I think it's the most well-rounded track on the record; it's constantly changing, it has a lot of different vibes to it."

Check out 'Saturnine & Iron Jaw' below.