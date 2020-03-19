Listen

There's a new limited-edition 7", too.

Published: 7:38 pm, March 19, 2020

Alkaline Trio have dropped a new "three-song single", 'EP'.

“With the tour postponed and the current state of the world, we feel and hope that some new music will help people transcend the uncertainty and possible fear they might be feeling, if even for a few minutes,” says Matt Skiba.

“Music has always had a way of helping us all cope with unpleasant times. We can only hope that ours can do the same for our fans on some level. We hope you enjoy the songs.”

Two of the three songs ('Minds Like Minefields' on Side A and 'Radio Violence' on Side B) are available on limited-edition 7", too - with 1000 blue variant in the US, and 500 red in Europe.

Give it a listen below.