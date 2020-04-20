Alkaline Trio and The Used have joined Slam Dunk's rescheduled September festival

Festivals

It was originally set to be held next month.

Published: 2:00 pm, April 20, 2020

Slam Dunk has signed up Alkaline Trio and The Used.

The event will call into Leeds Temple Newsam on 5th September, and Hatfield House the following day, instead of May due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

They explain: "We are currently reaching out to all the artists on the line-up and we've had an overwhelmingly positive reaction, thus locking in a large percentage off the announced line-up for September, including headliners Don Broco and Sum 41."

Also still playing are Billy Talent, While She Sleeps, The Story So Far, Mayday Parade, The Wonder Years, Code Orange, Four Year Strong, Young Guns, Basement, We Are The In Crowd and loads more.