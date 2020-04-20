Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

Alkaline Trio and The Used have joined Slam Dunk's rescheduled September festival

It was originally set to be held next month. 
Published: 2:00 pm, April 20, 2020
Alkaline Trio and The Used have joined Slam Dunk's rescheduled September festival

Slam Dunk has signed up Alkaline Trio and The Used.

The event will call into Leeds Temple Newsam on 5th September, and Hatfield House the following day, instead of May due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

They explain: "We are currently reaching out to all the artists on the line-up and we've had an overwhelmingly positive reaction, thus locking in a large percentage off the announced line-up for September, including headliners Don Broco and Sum 41."

Also still playing are Billy Talent, While She Sleeps, The Story So Far, Mayday Parade, The Wonder Years, Code Orange, Four Year Strong, Young Guns, Basement, We Are The In Crowd and loads more.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Poppy has announced the rescheduled European leg of her 'I Disagree' tour
The Driver Era have postponed their European spring tour
Track by Track: Sugar Horse - Drugs EP
Check out Lizzy Farrall's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Linkin Park, Avril Lavigne, Elton John and more
My Chemical Romance's first UK gig has been cancelled
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing