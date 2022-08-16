Watch

The band are soon to tour the UK.

Published: 4:36 pm, August 16, 2022

Alexisonfire have released a new video for 'Mistaken Information'.

It's a cut from their first full-length album in over 13 years. 'Otherness' - which follows on from 2009's 'Old Crows / Young Cardinals' - was released earlier this year via Dine Alone Records.

The video was directed by Nedda Afsari and the creative team at Muted Widows, who also shot the album artwork. Afsari comments: "I love working on all-encompassing projects, making videos that tie into photos for album art. Michael E. Linn shot tons of footage for the album photo shoot and knew we wanted to incorporate that into 'Mistaken Information.' We created a deja vu world where dreams blend with reality, and nothing is certain."

The clip arrives ahead of their upcoming UK tour, support on which will come from Boston Manor:



OCTOBER

14 CARDIFF Great Hall

16 MANCHESTER Academy

17 GLASGOW Barrowland

19 LEEDS O2 Academy

20 BRIGHTON Dome

22 LONDON O2 Academy Brixton