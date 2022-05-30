Alexisonfire have announced a UK tour for October

On the road

The band's first album in over a decade is due this summer.

Published: 10:45 am, May 30, 2022

Alexisonfire have announced some new tour dates.

The UK run is in support of their first full-length album in over 13 years. 'Otherness' - which follows on from 2009's 'Old Crows / Young Cardinals' - will be released on 24th June via Dine Alone Records. Support will come from Boston Manor.

"Something special happens when Alexisonfire gets together,” says vocalist George Pettit. “When we’re all on stage playing in the pocket, we elevate and the audience comes with us. Can't wait to play these shows!"



The details are:



OCTOBER

14 CARDIFF Great Hall

16 MANCHESTER Academy

17 GLASGOW Barrowland

19 LEEDS O2 Academy

20 BRIGHTON Dome

22 LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

