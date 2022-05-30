Subscribe to Upset
On the road

Alexisonfire have announced a UK tour for October

The band's first album in over a decade is due this summer.
Published: 10:45 am, May 30, 2022
Alexisonfire have announced some new tour dates.

The UK run is in support of their first full-length album in over 13 years. 'Otherness' - which follows on from 2009's 'Old Crows / Young Cardinals' - will be released on 24th June via Dine Alone Records. Support will come from Boston Manor.

"Something special happens when Alexisonfire gets together,” says vocalist George Pettit. “When we’re all on stage playing in the pocket, we elevate and the audience comes with us. Can't wait to play these shows!"

The details are:

OCTOBER
14 CARDIFF Great Hall
16 MANCHESTER Academy
17 GLASGOW Barrowland
19 LEEDS O2 Academy
20 BRIGHTON Dome
22 LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

