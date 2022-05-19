Alexisonfire have released another single from their first full-length album in over 13 years

Listen

Published: 4:24 pm, May 19, 2022

Alexisonfire have shared their new single, 'Sans Soleil'.

It's the latest taster from their first full-length album in over 13 years. 'Otherness' - which follows on from 2009's 'Old Crows / Young Cardinals' - will be released on 24th June via Dine Alone Records.

George Pettit says: “Wade came in with the lyrics for this song around the same time he had been working on the Dooms Children record and I feel like it shows. The Dooms Children album touched on a lot of things extremely personal to Wade and this song is definitely in that vein.”

Wade MacNeil adds: "This song is about hanging onto hope during the heaviest times. Healing and letting go. Dreaming of a future where all this hurt is behind you."

The band will be coming over to the UK later this spring to headline Slam Dunk Festival, which runs from 3rd-4th June in Leeds and Hatfield.

Check it out below.

