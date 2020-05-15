Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance and loads more.
Order a copy
May 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Alexisonfire are going to debut their new video for 'Season of the Flood' tonight, plus they've a special 'watch party'

Loads to see.
Published: 3:37 pm, May 15, 2020
Alexisonfire are going to debut their new video for 'Season of the Flood' tonight, plus they've a special 'watch party'

Alexisonfire are going to debut their new video for 'Season of the Flood' tonight.

The clip was shot entirely by fans at shows in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver, and it'll be aired at 9pm ET / 2am BST (good luck staying up for that) on YouTube.

There will also be a worldwide 'watch party' for their 2012 gig at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, ON - dubbed Live At Copps - at 9.15pm EP / 2.15am BST, with members of the band.

A handful of blu-ray copies of the Live At Copps concert will be made available in the Dine Alone Store, too.

Visit YouTube to tune in.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Fever 333 have shared a DMC remix of their tune 'Animal'
The Gloria Record are celebrating the 20th anniversary of 'A Lull In Traffic' with a re-release
Check out Milk Teeth's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Alkaline Trio, AC/DC, Deftones and more
Chelsea Wolfe and Jess Gowrie have teamed up for new project, Mrs. Piss
ArcTanGent has announced Opeth for 2021's event
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing