Alexisonfire are going to debut their new video for 'Season of the Flood' tonight, plus they've a special 'watch party'

Published: 3:37 pm, May 15, 2020

Alexisonfire are going to debut their new video for 'Season of the Flood' tonight.

The clip was shot entirely by fans at shows in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver, and it'll be aired at 9pm ET / 2am BST (good luck staying up for that) on YouTube.

There will also be a worldwide 'watch party' for their 2012 gig at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, ON - dubbed Live At Copps - at 9.15pm EP / 2.15am BST, with members of the band.

A handful of blu-ray copies of the Live At Copps concert will be made available in the Dine Alone Store, too.

Visit YouTube to tune in.