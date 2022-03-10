Subscribe to Upset
Alexisonfire have announced their first full-length album in over 13 years

Lead single 'Sweet Dreams Of Otherness' is streaming now.
Published: 5:24 pm, March 10, 2022 Photos: Vanessa Heins.
'Otherness' - which follows on from 2009's 'Old Crows / Young Cardinals' - will be released on 24th June via Dine Alone Records, preceded by lead single 'Sweet Dreams Of Otherness'.

George Pettit says: "This song was largely Dallas [Green's] brain child but over the course of writing this record it became more of a mission statement for the band. It’s kind of about performance and embracing a new found confidence in a state of peculiarity."

Check it out below; a video will premiere from 11pm GMT.

The band will be coming over to the UK later this spring to headline Slam Dunk Festival, which runs from 3rd-4th June in Leeds and Hatfield.

