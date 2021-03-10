Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Against The Current are back with a brand new single, 'weapon'

It's "about the invisible wars we wage within ourselves".
Published: 9:58 pm, March 10, 2021
Against The Current have shared a brand new single, 'weapon'.

The track comes alongside an accompanying video, which you can check out below. Frontwoman Chrissy Costanza explains, “‘weapon’ is about the invisible wars we wage within ourselves, where we are simultaneously the protagonist and the antagonist of our own story. I've spent so much time being my own worst enemy, as the weapon that destroys relationships I care about. This song is about that battle and the victory I strive for but always seem to fall short of. We wrote it in a time of darkness that existed both in the world around us but also in my own head. This song is a triumph over that darkness.’”

'weapon' follows up on last year's 'that won't save us' - the first new music since 2018's 'Past Lives' album.

