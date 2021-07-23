Against the Current are going to tour the UK next spring

On tour

The tour will culminate with a show at London's Electric Ballroom.

Published: 5:43 pm, July 23, 2021

Against the Current have announced loads of new tour dates.

The band - who've just released their new EP 'fever' - will head out from September, arriving in the UK next March.

Chrissy Costanza says of their new release: "In some ways, this is a debut. We have so many inspirations from the past, but we merged those with what currently inspires us to create something new. We finally figured it out. You can burn down the past version of yourself and become who you think you are now. This is undeniably Against The Current."

Catch them live at the following:



MARCH

31 Brighton, UK – Chalk



APRIL

1 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy2

3 Bristol, UK – SWX

5 Glasgow, UK – King Tuts

7 Newcastle, UK – Riverside

8 Leeds, UK – Stylus

9 Manchester, UK – Academy 2

10 London, UK – Electric Ballroom