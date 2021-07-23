Subscribe to Upset
Against the Current are going to tour the UK next spring

The tour will culminate with a show at London's Electric Ballroom.
Published: 5:43 pm, July 23, 2021
Against the Current have announced loads of new tour dates.

The band - who've just released their new EP 'fever' - will head out from September, arriving in the UK next March.

Chrissy Costanza says of their new release: "In some ways, this is a debut. We have so many inspirations from the past, but we merged those with what currently inspires us to create something new. We finally figured it out. You can burn down the past version of yourself and become who you think you are now. This is undeniably Against The Current."

Catch them live at the following:

MARCH
31 Brighton, UK – Chalk

APRIL
1 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy2
3 Bristol, UK – SWX
5 Glasgow, UK – King Tuts
7 Newcastle, UK – Riverside
8 Leeds, UK – Stylus
9 Manchester, UK – Academy 2
10 London, UK – Electric Ballroom

