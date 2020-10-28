Subscribe to Upset
Against the Current are back with their ballsy new single, 'that won’t save us'

It's their first new music in ages.
Published: 9:30 pm, October 28, 2020
Against the Current are back with their new single, 'that won’t save us'.

Produced by Matt Squire, it marks the first taste of new music from the band since their 2018 album, 'Past Lives'.

Frontwoman Chrissy Costanza says: “We knew we wanted it to have a lot of energy. I had so much anger and frustration built up from my personal life and the business. A lot of confusion and passive-aggressive feelings were starting to boil over.

"The song points the finger right in your face and says, ‘What you’re doing right now isn’t going to save us. What do you want to do about it? Do you want to keep doing what you’re doing and know this is going to die? Or, are you ready to make a change?'"

Check it out below.

