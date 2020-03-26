AFI, Thrice, The Chats, Against The Current and more are playing 2000 Trees

Festivals

The festival is still planning on going ahead this July.

Published: 9:11 am, March 26, 2020

2000 Trees is still hoping to go ahead this July, as the coronavirus pandemic forces more and more festivals to cancel and reschedule, and has announced some new acts.

The festival, which is currently scheduled for between 9th and 11th July, welcomes AFI and Thrice - who will be playing 'Vheissu' in full as a European exclusive as headliners. They're joining Jimmy Eat World at the top of the bill.

Other new additions include The Chats, Against The Current, Anti-Flag, Lonely the Brave, Royal Republic, Black Peaks, Crossfaith, Kneecap, Saint Agnes, Orchards , Gnarlah, Fresh, Chubby & The Gang, Leeched, Avalanche Party and Beachtape

A statement from organiser James Scarlett explains: “Clearly these are difficult times in the World and indeed, the festival industry and it would seem that uncertainty is everyone’s new normal. However as it stands, we’re still super hopeful that 2000trees 2020 can go ahead in July as planned.

“Obviously we don’t have a crystal ball though, so we are looking into all possible options and should the ban on gatherings continue for the next few months, we may have to look at moving 2000trees to later in the year. But again, as it stands, we sincerely hope this won’t be necessary.

“As people can probably imagine, you don’t just magic a festival out of thin air the week before, therefore we are continuing to work behind the scenes on 2000trees 2020. This way we can make sure that, when we get the green light, we have everything in place to host an amazing party for everyone. And for an amazing festival, you obviously need headliners!

The message concludes: “For now though, the most important thing we can all do is keep looking after ourselves and in turn others, take advice from the experts and support the most vulnerable in our communities. Big love to everyone.”

