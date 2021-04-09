Subscribe to Upset
AFI have dropped two new songs, 'Dulcería' and 'Far Too Near'

They're both cuts from the band's upcoming album, due this summer.
Published: 4:09 pm, April 09, 2021
AFI have dropped two new songs from their forthcoming album, 'Bodies'.

Set to arrive on 11th June via Rise Records, the full-length has already been teased with 'Looking Tragic' and 'Begging For Trouble', and now we have 'Dulcería' and 'Far Too Near' too.

“'Dulcería' suggests, if you spend too much time in the candy store you may end up stuck to the floor," says vocalist Davey Havok.

“Billy and I have a great creative connection when we’re writing together," adds guitarist Jade Puget. "It was inspiring to work with such a talented and legendary songwriter and 'Dulcería' is a testament to that.“

Check them out below.

