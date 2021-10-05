Listen

The song was originally intended for their latest album 'Bodies'.

Published: 11:27 am, October 05, 2021

AFI have shared their previously unreleased song, 'Caught'.

The track follows on from their latest album 'Bodies', released over the summer, and was first shared at the premiere of Where We Used To Meet, the new short film by Kes Glozier. The film features music from 'Bodies' and storylines inspired by the song lyrics.

“We were really happy with ‘Caught’ and planned for it to be on the Bodies album,” vocalist Davey Havok explains. “We ended up cutting it at the last minute to allow for a better album flow, but still really loved the song. When we started collaborating with Kes on ‘Where We Used To Meet,’ we thought it would be a great context to present the song in.”

“I really like ‘Caught’ and I fought for it,” drummer Adam Carson adds. “Even though I didn’t play on it at all, I felt that it was a really good song and would be important on the record. I was crushed when it didn’t make the cut, so I’m happy we are releasing it now.”

Check it out below.