Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic and more
Order a copy
October 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

AFI have shared their previously unreleased song, 'Caught'

The song was originally intended for their latest album 'Bodies'.
Published: 11:27 am, October 05, 2021
AFI have shared their previously unreleased song, 'Caught'

AFI have shared their previously unreleased song, 'Caught'.

The track follows on from their latest album 'Bodies', released over the summer, and was first shared at the premiere of Where We Used To Meet, the new short film by Kes Glozier. The film features music from 'Bodies' and storylines inspired by the song lyrics.

“We were really happy with ‘Caught’ and planned for it to be on the Bodies album,” vocalist Davey Havok explains. “We ended up cutting it at the last minute to allow for a better album flow, but still really loved the song. When we started collaborating with Kes on ‘Where We Used To Meet,’ we thought it would be a great context to present the song in.”

“I really like ‘Caught’ and I fought for it,” drummer Adam Carson adds. “Even though I didn’t play on it at all, I felt that it was a really good song and would be important on the record. I was crushed when it didn’t make the cut, so I’m happy we are releasing it now.”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Bullet For My Valentine have dropped their new single and video, 'Rainbow Veins'
Pulled Apart By Horses have signed to Alcopop! Records for their fifth album, due next summer
Sincere Engineer: "I love how mad people get when you say you don't like dogs"
Cherym's guide to Derry
illuminati hotties: "There's no box, no scene, no lines within which I need to colour; I can just do me"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing