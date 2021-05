Listen

The band's new album is due in June.

Published: 2:45 pm, May 25, 2021

AFI have dropped a new song from their forthcoming album, 'Tied To A Tree'.

Set to arrive on 11th June via Rise Records, 'Bodies' has already been teased with 'Looking Tragic', 'Begging For Trouble', 'Dulcería' and 'Far Too Near'.

"This is not only my favourite song on the record, but an exemplification of the evolution of the band," guitarist Jade Puget says.

