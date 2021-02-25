AFI have announced their new album, 'Bodies'

Coming soon

There's two new tracks to check out too!

Published: 4:37 pm, February 25, 2021

AFI have announced details of their forthcoming album, 'Bodies'.

Set to arrive on 11th June via Rise Records, the news comes alongside two new songs, 'Looking Tragic' and 'Begging For Trouble', which you can check out below.

Both due for release on a special limited 7", 'Looking Tragic' also comes with a video directed by longtime AFI collaborator Adam Mason.

"'Looking Tragic' addresses the theme of overstimulation resulting in desensitisation," says frontman Davey Havok. "Melodic and driving, the song came to life quickly and immediately stood out as a track to make bodies, if not sentiments, move."

"After years of receiving early versions of songs from Jade and Davey, in forms that span loosely arranged chords and scratch vocal to fully realised demos, I think I have become quite adept at knowing which songs will or will not make the record," adds drummer Adam Carson. "'Begging For Trouble' was green lit, at least in my mind, the moment I heard the vocals come in. To me, the track is a cornerstone of the new record."