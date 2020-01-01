On tour

The run includes a night at London's Oslo.

Published: 11:55 am, March 05, 2021

Adult Mom has announced a new tour for January and February.

The run is in support of just-released new album 'Driver', which lands today (Friday, 5th March) via Epitaph Records, and includes several stops in the UK.

The details are:



JANUARY

31 Birmingham (UK) - Hare & Hounds 2



FEBRUARY

01 Liverpool (UK) - Phase One

02 Manchester (UK) - Yes Basement

04 Glasgow (UK) - The Hug and Pint

05 Newcastle (UK) - St Doms

06 Leeds (UK) - Brudenell Social Club

08 Cardiff (UK) - Clwb Ifor Bach

09 Brighton (UK) - The Hope & Ruin

10 London (UK) - Oslo

12 Rotterdam (NL) - V11

13 Amsterdam (NL) - Paradiso (upstairs)

15 Antwerp (BE) - Trix Café

16 Cologne (DE) - MTC

17 Munich (DE) - Feierwerk (Kranhalle)

19 Berlin (DE) - Privatclub

20 Hamburg (DE) - Headcrash