Adult Mom has announced a new tour for January and February.
The run is in support of just-released new album 'Driver', which lands today (Friday, 5th March) via Epitaph Records, and includes several stops in the UK.
The details are:
JANUARY
31 Birmingham (UK) - Hare & Hounds 2
FEBRUARY
01 Liverpool (UK) - Phase One
02 Manchester (UK) - Yes Basement
04 Glasgow (UK) - The Hug and Pint
05 Newcastle (UK) - St Doms
06 Leeds (UK) - Brudenell Social Club
08 Cardiff (UK) - Clwb Ifor Bach
09 Brighton (UK) - The Hope & Ruin
10 London (UK) - Oslo
12 Rotterdam (NL) - V11
13 Amsterdam (NL) - Paradiso (upstairs)
15 Antwerp (BE) - Trix Café
16 Cologne (DE) - MTC
17 Munich (DE) - Feierwerk (Kranhalle)
19 Berlin (DE) - Privatclub
20 Hamburg (DE) - Headcrash