Adult Mom has dropped a final taster from their upcoming album, 'Driver'

Check out 'Breathing'.

Published: 10:27 am, March 04, 2021

Adult Mom has shared a brand new track, ‘Breathing’.

It's the final drop from their forthcoming album ‘Driver’, set to arrive this Friday, 5th March.

Adult Mom – aka Stevie Knipe – explains: “‘Breathing’ is a song I wrote while dealing with the process of intense depression driven isolation as well as being in medical debt. I think in those intense moments of isolation and cabin fever, things become a bit blurred and frenzied and strange. I wanted to write about what happens when you can’t tell if you’re really alive or dead, but lighten it with fun pop arrangements.”

Check it out below, and read more from Adult Mom in the not-quite-announced-yet April issue of Upset.